Facts

09:40 09.07.2021

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
One KIA, one WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past day in Donbas, a Ukrainian serviceman was killed, another one was wounded by a bullet, 11 attacks were recorded. Since Friday midnight, Russia-led forces have carried out four attacks, without losses, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"As a result of enemy shelling attacks, one soldier from the Joint Forces received injuries incompatible with life ... In addition, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded by a bullet. The soldier's health state is satisfactory," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Friday.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:35 09.07.2021
Ambassador Çevik appeals to OSCE Permanent Council in connection with threefold increase in number of ceasefire violations in Donbas

Ambassador Çevik appeals to OSCE Permanent Council in connection with threefold increase in number of ceasefire violations in Donbas

09:27 08.07.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded by shrapnel amid shelling of Russian-occupation forces over past day

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded by shrapnel amid shelling of Russian-occupation forces over past day

09:13 05.07.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

12:07 03.07.2021
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Nevelske area three times this day – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Nevelske area three times this day – JFO HQ

09:17 29.06.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling near Novotoshkivske in Donbas – task force

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling near Novotoshkivske in Donbas – task force

12:50 24.06.2021
Deteriorating security situation in Donbas prevents OSCE SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate - Grau

Deteriorating security situation in Donbas prevents OSCE SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate - Grau

14:17 19.06.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

13:44 17.06.2021
G7 Ambassadors urge to hold local elections in 18 communities of Donbas ASAP

G7 Ambassadors urge to hold local elections in 18 communities of Donbas ASAP

11:41 15.06.2021
Conflict in Donbas is one of biggest threats to European security system, principles adopted by OSCE member states – Linde

Conflict in Donbas is one of biggest threats to European security system, principles adopted by OSCE member states – Linde

11:42 04.06.2021
Some 152 children killed, 146 injured in Donbas since conflict start

Some 152 children killed, 146 injured in Donbas since conflict start

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Merkel, Zelensky to meet on July 12 during dinner – German govt

Ambassador Çevik appeals to OSCE Permanent Council in connection with threefold increase in number of ceasefire violations in Donbas

Main office of Kyivvodokanal is being searched - Kyiv authorities

Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

Order on uniform for female military personnel, which provides for high-heeled shoes, adopted back in 2017 - Taran

LATEST

Merkel, Zelensky to meet on July 12 during dinner – German govt

ARMA reform bill may harm asset management practice in Ukraine - statement by anti-corruption organizations

Main office of Kyivvodokanal is being searched - Kyiv authorities

Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

Mendel to become Yermak's freelance advisor on communications with foreign media - source

Kuleba: Ukraine would like to hear honest answer to question about when it can become NATO member

Zelensky returns bill on resumption of HQCJ work to Rada with proposals

Ukraine intends to involve Israeli technologies in national irrigation projects - The Embassy

Kira Rudyk opens Holos party cell in Zaporizhia

Another 3 publications in Belarus report searches

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD