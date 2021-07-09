One KIA, one WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past day in Donbas, a Ukrainian serviceman was killed, another one was wounded by a bullet, 11 attacks were recorded. Since Friday midnight, Russia-led forces have carried out four attacks, without losses, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"As a result of enemy shelling attacks, one soldier from the Joint Forces received injuries incompatible with life ... In addition, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded by a bullet. The soldier's health state is satisfactory," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Friday.