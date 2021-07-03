Facts

17:35 03.07.2021

United States urges Ukrainian prosecutor general to ensure full investigation into Gongadze's murder

1 min read
United States urges Ukrainian prosecutor general to ensure full investigation into Gongadze's murder

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has called on Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova to ensure a full investigation into the murder of journalist Georgiy Gongadze, with all those involved being brought to justice.

"We urge the prosecutor general to ensure that this crime is fully investigated and that the instigators have been brought to justice. For over twenty years, the Gongadze case has been a litmus test on the effectiveness of the justice system in Ukraine," the embassy said on Facebook.

The embassy also welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court of Ukraine to uphold the conviction of the former head of the Department of External Surveillance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Oleksiy Pukach, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Gongadze.

Tags: #usa #gongadze
