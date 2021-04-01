Amendments to law on SBU can be adopted in summer – committee's dpty head

The parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence is counting on the adoption of bill on amendments to the law on the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), improving the work of the department, this summer, Deputy Head of the committee Mariana Bezuhla (the Servant of the People faction).

"We plan to prepare the bill on the SBU for discussion in the committee by the end of spring, in order to vote at second reading in the summer," Bezuhla told Interfax-Ukraine.

She said that about 2,500 amendments have already been submitted for second reading of the bill.

"Yes, there are a lot of these amendments and it will take a lot of time to review, analyze and take into account everything that meets the concept of the reform," the MP said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on January 28 adopted at first reading bill No. 3196-d on amendments to the law on the State Security Service of Ukraine regarding the improvement of the organizational and legal framework of the SBU.