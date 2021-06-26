Facts

12:47 26.06.2021

U.S. missile destroyer heads to Black Sea to participate in Sea Breeze-2021

1 min read
USS Ross is heading to the Black Sea to take part in the annual Sea Breeze international exercise.

"USS Ross begins northbound transit into the Black Sea to participate in the annually held exercise ExSeaBreeze with over 30 countries from all over the world," the U.S. Embassy's Twitter account said.

The Sea Breeze multinational exercise is held annually. They were canceled (or not planned) only in 2003, 2006 and 2009. The co-organizers are Ukraine and the U.S.

