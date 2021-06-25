Facts

11:56 25.06.2021

Kuleba: We will talk with ambassadors of Germany, France to understand how their proposal on Russia relates to sanctions policy, role of Normandy format mediators

2 min read
Kuleba: We will talk with ambassadors of Germany, France to understand how their proposal on Russia relates to sanctions policy, role of Normandy format mediators

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will discuss with the ambassadors of France and Germany the situation around the initiative of Paris and Berlin to resume Russia-EU summits.

"Today we will talk with the ambassadors of Germany and France. And we want to better understand what intentions Berlin and Paris are pursuing and how this relates to the sanctions policy against Russia and their role as mediators in the Normandy format," Kuleba said in a video message posted on Facebook on Friday.

The minister said that the Ukrainian diplomats began work as soon as they found out about the proposal.

"I quickly coordinated my position with President Volodymyr Zelensky, received the green light from him, and began to work substantively so that at the start of the summit [...] firstly, the maximum number of European Union countries and officials of the European Commission – knew Ukraine's position – categorically against this amendment [on the resumption of Russia-EU summits], and secondly – had sufficient arguments to repel this German-French proposal," he said.

As reported, Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron put forward a proposal to consider the possibility of organizing an EU summit at the level of heads of state and government with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Merkel also said that the EU needs to achieve a direct dialogue with the leadership of the Russian Federation, but at the same time develop a unified approach to "provocations" by Moscow. It is also necessary to learn how to resist Russia's "hybrid attack," she said.

The leaders of the European Union countries at the summit in Brussels rejected this initiative. The proposal was excluded from the EU summit final communiqué after long discussions, according to two European diplomats with insight into the situation.

As noted by another diplomat, some eastern European countries during the discussion stated that they were ready to veto this document.

Tags: #kuleba #france #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:02 25.06.2021
Ambassadors of France, Germany said ​​resuming EU-Russia summits not supported, promise to discuss this with Kyiv – Ukraine's MFA

Ambassadors of France, Germany said ​​resuming EU-Russia summits not supported, promise to discuss this with Kyiv – Ukraine's MFA

14:51 24.06.2021
Kuleba calls ​​resuming EU-Russia summits dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy: this could dissuade Russia from fulfilling Minsk agreements

Kuleba calls ​​resuming EU-Russia summits dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy: this could dissuade Russia from fulfilling Minsk agreements

10:59 18.06.2021
Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

09:33 15.06.2021
In case of Nord Stream 2 completion, Ukraine would like to receive guarantees of security by withdrawing Russian troops - Kuleba

In case of Nord Stream 2 completion, Ukraine would like to receive guarantees of security by withdrawing Russian troops - Kuleba

14:22 04.06.2021
Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

11:40 02.06.2021
Kuleba: Bipartisan and bicameral support in U.S. Congress vital to Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership

Kuleba: Bipartisan and bicameral support in U.S. Congress vital to Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership

11:51 25.05.2021
Kuleba, co-chair of Alliance 90/Greens party discuss opposition to Nord Stream 2 construction

Kuleba, co-chair of Alliance 90/Greens party discuss opposition to Nord Stream 2 construction

10:15 24.05.2021
Kuleba, Egyptian FM Shoukri discuss evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

Kuleba, Egyptian FM Shoukri discuss evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

13:39 21.05.2021
Zelensky-Putin meeting will take place when Kyiv convinced that presidents will talk about Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba

Zelensky-Putin meeting will take place when Kyiv convinced that presidents will talk about Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba

17:27 13.05.2021
France to finance 85% of EUR 300 mln contract for supply of firefighting car lifts for Emergency Service

France to finance 85% of EUR 300 mln contract for supply of firefighting car lifts for Emergency Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt obliges persons arriving from India, UK, Russia, Portugal to Ukraine to do rapid antigen test

Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

Zelensky plans to discuss conclusion of defense contract or memo between Ukraine, U.S. at meeting with Biden

Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

LATEST

U.S. Charge d'Affaires highlights Washington's support for Donbas' economy during visit to Mariupol

Govt obliges persons arriving from India, UK, Russia, Portugal to Ukraine to do rapid antigen test

Ambassador Korniychuk briefed the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy on key areas of cooperation with Israel

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccination

Most citizens appreciate implementation of basic principles of Ukraine's Constitution – poll

Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova present Associated Trio format in Brussels

Razumkov on Zelensky's statement in 'Wagner members' case: Rada's Commission of Inquiry will deal with issues of jurisdiction

Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

Vaccination can protect Ukrainians from incidence of COVID-19 - Danilov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD