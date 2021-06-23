Facts

15:29 23.06.2021

Ukraine needs qualitatively new interaction with NATO members in Black Sea - Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine needs qualitatively new interaction with NATO members in Black Sea - Kuleba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, commenting on the warning fire from the Russian Federation on the course of the British destroyer in the Black Sea, stressed the need for a qualitatively new cooperation between NATO and Ukraine in the Black Sea region.

"A clear proof of the Ukrainian position: the aggressive and provocative policy of the Russian Federation in the Black and Azov Seas, the occupation and militarization of Crimea constitute a constant threat to Ukraine and its allies. That is why I emphasize that a qualitatively new interaction between NATO and Ukraine in the Black Sea is needed," Kuleba wrote in Twitter on Wednesday.

Tags: #destroyer #black_sea
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:58 27.05.2021
Ukrainian, British navies conduct joint PASSEX-type training in Black Sea

Ukrainian, British navies conduct joint PASSEX-type training in Black Sea

17:59 20.04.2021
EU expresses concern over closure of Russia's sea territory in Black Sea area

EU expresses concern over closure of Russia's sea territory in Black Sea area

10:08 09.04.2021
U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

10:51 16.03.2021
Ukrainian Navy, NATO Mine Countermeasures Group conduct joint training in Black Sea

Ukrainian Navy, NATO Mine Countermeasures Group conduct joint training in Black Sea

21:34 25.02.2021
Ukraine interested in increasing presence of NATO forces in Black Sea - Zelensky

Ukraine interested in increasing presence of NATO forces in Black Sea - Zelensky

12:48 23.11.2020
U.S. destroyer USS Donald Cook heading to Black Sea

U.S. destroyer USS Donald Cook heading to Black Sea

14:02 20.10.2020
Ukraine starts to construct two naval bases to protect Black Sea region – Zelensky

Ukraine starts to construct two naval bases to protect Black Sea region – Zelensky

18:41 16.10.2020
FAA lifts restrictions on flights over Black Sea for U.S. civil operators under Ukraine's responsibility

FAA lifts restrictions on flights over Black Sea for U.S. civil operators under Ukraine's responsibility

16:36 16.10.2020
Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

18:16 09.07.2020
Ukraine, NATO agree to strengthen presence of forces, hardware in Black Sea region

Ukraine, NATO agree to strengthen presence of forces, hardware in Black Sea region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

Fourth stage of vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine - Health Ministry

British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac to supply another 5.325 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine

Some 835 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in past 24 hours in Ukraine, 2,292 people recovered – Health Ministry

LATEST

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea suspends operation until July 15

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

Fourth stage of vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine - Health Ministry

British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea

Ukraine and Israel presented each other models of the so-called vaccination passports

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac to supply another 5.325 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine

Ukrainian, British and U.S. commandos conduct joint training session on military destroyer Defender

Ambassador Korniychuk discusses with Mayor Rishon LeZion prospects for deepening cooperation

Concept of 'political and legal decision' proposed to be introduced into legislation for return of Ukrainians held in Russia, Crimea and Donbas – bill

Some 835 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in past 24 hours in Ukraine, 2,292 people recovered – Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD