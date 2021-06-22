Facts

11:47 22.06.2021

Zelensky honors memory of those killed in Second World War

1 min read
Zelensky honors memory of those killed in Second World War

On the Day of Mourning and Commemoration of the Victims of the War in Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky laid flowers at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kyiv, his press service said.

"Today, June 22, is the Day of Mourning and Commemoration of the Victims of War. The 80th anniversary of the beginning of the bloodiest period of the Second World War. This tragedy touched almost every Ukrainian family. Millions of Ukrainians went to war to protect the world from the Nazi invasion. Today we remember their feat and we thank each of them for their life and the opportunity to build a new Ukraine, in which there will be no place for wars," Zelensky said.

Tags: #memory #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:12 23.12.2020
Military conflict in Donbas leads to environmental disaster in region, Ukraine, but govt ignores problem – opinion

Military conflict in Donbas leads to environmental disaster in region, Ukraine, but govt ignores problem – opinion

14:46 12.10.2020
Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

09:25 12.10.2020
Duda honors memory of Katyn victims in Bykivnia

Duda honors memory of Katyn victims in Bykivnia

09:55 07.12.2018
Klimkin, Maas discuss release of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Klimkin, Maas discuss release of Ukrainian prisoners of war

10:55 22.06.2018
Ukrainian people paid incredibly high price for liberation from Nazism – Poroshenko

Ukrainian people paid incredibly high price for liberation from Nazism – Poroshenko

10:16 19.06.2018
Russia's hybrid war in Ukraine claimed 10,000 lives, displaced 2 mln people - Poroshenko

Russia's hybrid war in Ukraine claimed 10,000 lives, displaced 2 mln people - Poroshenko

15:14 09.05.2018
Poroshenko notes contribution of Ukrainians to victory in World War II

Poroshenko notes contribution of Ukrainians to victory in World War II

00:23 13.06.2017
Residential areas of Ukraine's Avdiyivka and Maryinka attacked by enemy tanks, infantry fighting vehicles

Residential areas of Ukraine's Avdiyivka and Maryinka attacked by enemy tanks, infantry fighting vehicles

15:27 20.04.2017
There is ongoing hot war, not frozen conflict in Donbas – Poroshenko

There is ongoing hot war, not frozen conflict in Donbas – Poroshenko

17:34 01.11.2016
Survey: War in Donbas and Corruption are Ukraine's biggest problems

Survey: War in Donbas and Corruption are Ukraine's biggest problems

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PACE on Wed to consider resolution on violation of Crimean Tatars' rights in temporarily occupied Crimea – Kravchuk

Ukraine becomes member of European hospitality community HOTREC

Ukraine thinks about control over migration with countries where Delta COVID-19 spreading – meeting with Zelensky

Zelensky announces launch of Healthy Ukraine national program

U.S. sailors formally announce participation in SeaBreeze-2021 in Black Sea – embassy

LATEST

PACE on Wed to consider resolution on violation of Crimean Tatars' rights in temporarily occupied Crimea – Kravchuk

Ukraine becomes member of European hospitality community HOTREC

Ukraine thinks about control over migration with countries where Delta COVID-19 spreading – meeting with Zelensky

Zelensky announces launch of Healthy Ukraine national program

U.S. sailors formally announce participation in SeaBreeze-2021 in Black Sea – embassy

Kyiv plans to introduce number of digital services for effective urban management - Klitschko on iForum

Zelensky to present national program Healthy Ukraine on June 22

EU approves another package of sanctions against Belarus – European Council president

Ukrainian Navy conducts tactical maneuvers in Black Sea with combat exercises

EU extends Crimea sanctions by one more year

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD