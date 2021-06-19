Facts

12:26 19.06.2021

Ukraine records 852 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,736 people recovered – ministry

1 min read
Ukraine records 852 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,736 people recovered – ministry

As of Saturday morning, some 852 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 2,736 people recovered and 40 people died, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said.

"As of June 18, 2021, some 852 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine. Among them 23 children and 41 medical workers. Over the past day 571 people hospitalized; 40 people died; 2,736 people recovered," the ministry said on Telegram channel.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
