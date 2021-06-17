All Kyiv metro stations resume operation as usual

At the Universytet station of Kyiv metro, an inspection of the message about mining has ended, during which no explosives were found, the press service of the Kyiv metro said on Thursday.

"The Universytet station has been examined. No explosive objects have been found," Kyiv metro said on Facebook.

It said all stations of Kyiv metro operate as usual.

As reported, on Thursday, Kyiv metro stations "Khreschatyk," "Zoloti Vorota" and "Palats Sportu" were alternately closed due to an anonymous message about mining. After the necessary inspection, they were opened, but after that a message was received about the mining of the Universytet station.