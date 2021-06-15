Facts

17:46 15.06.2021

OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

2 min read
Incumbent head of the OSCE, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has expressed concern over the increase in the number of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine and called for immediate and full compliance.

Linde, at a joint press conference with Minister Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday, expressed concern over the increasing number of ceasefire violations and reports of civilian and military casualties, and stressed the need for immediate and full compliance with the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

She stressed that resolving the situation in and around Ukraine is a priority for the OSCE and the Swedish chairmanship of the organization.

Linde said they are actively working on a sustainable political settlement of the conflict in accordance with international law and OSCE principles and commitments, adding that the OSCE support the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

According to her, she discussed with Kuleba the steps that need to be taken to improve the situation and reduce the suffering of citizens who live in areas affected by the conflict.

Linde dwelled on the support from her side of the full implementation of the Minsk agreements in accordance with the efforts being made by the Trilateral Contact Group and in the Normandy format.

