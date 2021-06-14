NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

NATO leaders reaffirm the decision of the 2008 Bucharest summit that Ukraine will become a NATO member, stating that Kyiv must move forward on the path of reform and make full use of the tools it already has to achieve membership.

This is discussed in the final declaration adopted following the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which took place on Monday in Brussels.

According to the declaration, NATO supports the decision taken at the Bucharest Summit that Ukraine will be a member of the Alliance with the Membership Action Plan (MAP) as an integral part of the process; NATO officials reaffirm all elements of this decision, as well as subsequent decisions, including that each partner will be appreciated. NATO officials strongly support Ukraine's right to determine its future and its foreign policy course without outside interference. The annual national programs within the NATO-Ukraine Commission remain the mechanism by which Ukraine promotes reforms related to its aspirations for NATO membership. Ukraine must make full use of all instruments, available within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Commission in order to achieve its goal in relation to the implementation of NATO principles and standards.

Allies believe that the success of broad and irreversible reforms, including fighting corruption, promoting an inclusive political process, decentralization reforms based on democratic values, respect for human rights, minorities and the rule of law will be critical to laying the foundation for a prosperous and peaceful Ukraine. Particularly important are further reforms in the security sector, including the reform of the State Security Service of Ukraine, according to the document.

"We welcome the significant reforms that have already been carried out and strongly recommend that further progress be made in accordance with Ukraine's international obligations and responsibilities," the document says.

In this regard, the Allies pledged to provide further practical support for the reform of the defense and security sector, including also through the Comprehensive Assistance Package. "We will also continue to support Ukraine's efforts to strengthen its resilience to hybrid threats, including increasing the intensity within the NATO-Ukraine platform to counter hybrid warfare," the declaration said.

The Allies also welcomed Ukraine-NATO cooperation on the security of the Black Sea region. The officials said in the declaration that the Enhanced Opportunities Partner (EOP) status granted last year provides further impetus for Ukraine-NATO ambitious cooperation and will advance further interoperability by providing more exercises, exercises and information exchange. Military cooperation and capacity building initiative between Ukraine and NATO, including the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade, and will continue to strengthen these efforts. NATO highly appreciates Ukraine's contribution to the operations of the allies, the NATO response force and exercises, according to the document.