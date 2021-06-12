Facts

16:18 12.06.2021

Zelensky signs decree on creation of Center for Contemporary Art of Ivan Marchuk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 232/2021 on the establishment of the Museum and Cultural Center for Contemporary Art of Ivan Marchuk.

According to the President's Office of Ukraine, in this way Zelensky supported the initiative of representatives of the creative community to create a museum and cultural center of contemporary art in Kyiv, where the artist's works will be presented.

"According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers, together with representatives of the creative community, should develop within a month a concept of a museum and cultural center and an action plan for its creation. In addition, the government should ensure a promotional campaign for this center," the office said.

The government should provide funds in 2021-2022 for the reconstruction of buildings to create a museum and cultural center and may consider raising funds from benefactors.

The State Administration of Affairs should ensure the reconstruction of the buildings in which the museum and cultural center will be located, and transfer them to the management of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

Ivan Marchuk is a laureate of Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine and a member of the Scientific Council of the International Academy of Contemporary Art in Rome.

The artist's works number about 5,000 works, he has held more than 150 personal and about 50 collective exhibitions.

 

