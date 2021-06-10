Ukraine, Hungary mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccination certificates – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has announced the mutual recognition by Ukraine and Hungary of national certificates of vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

"Official information: Ukraine and Hungary have mutually recognized the certificates of vaccination. Starting June 11, one can travel with domestic certificates of full vaccination. Congratulations to my colleague and friend Peter Szijjarto on the successful implementation of our agreement. The first EU country with which such a decision was implemented," wrote Kuleba on Twitter on Thursday.