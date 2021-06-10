Facts

17:45 10.06.2021

Ukraine, Hungary mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccination certificates – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine, Hungary mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccination certificates – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has announced the mutual recognition by Ukraine and Hungary of national certificates of vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

"Official information: Ukraine and Hungary have mutually recognized the certificates of vaccination. Starting June 11, one can travel with domestic certificates of full vaccination. Congratulations to my colleague and friend Peter Szijjarto on the successful implementation of our agreement. The first EU country with which such a decision was implemented," wrote Kuleba on Twitter on Thursday.

Tags: #hungary #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:49 03.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

16:47 31.05.2021
Vaccination centers open in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa

Vaccination centers open in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa

15:49 31.05.2021
Only 32% of education workers sign up for vaccination against COVID-19 - Shkarlet

Only 32% of education workers sign up for vaccination against COVID-19 - Shkarlet

17:40 29.05.2021
Almost 124,000 Ukrainians receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Health Ministry

Almost 124,000 Ukrainians receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Health Ministry

16:35 17.05.2021
Vaccination certificates planned to be launched in Diia app in July

Vaccination certificates planned to be launched in Diia app in July

11:04 07.05.2021
Health Ministry to start checking regions for vaccination campaign next week - Liashko

Health Ministry to start checking regions for vaccination campaign next week - Liashko

14:12 05.05.2021
Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

15:36 23.04.2021
Vaccination with AstraZeneca-SKBio to begin in most regions on Wednesday – Liashko

Vaccination with AstraZeneca-SKBio to begin in most regions on Wednesday – Liashko

16:58 17.04.2021
Vaccination of Interior Ministry employees against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine

Vaccination of Interior Ministry employees against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine

14:49 16.04.2021
Vaccination with Pfizer vaccine to begin from Kyiv region on April 18 – Liashko

Vaccination with Pfizer vaccine to begin from Kyiv region on April 18 – Liashko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

LATEST

Dictionary of Islamic concepts in Ukrainian first published in Ukraine

Rada may adopt law on indigenous peoples before end of Rada's current session – Korniyenko

Eight Ukrainian universities enter TOP-1200 world universities in QS World University Rankings 2022

Italy appreciates Ukraine's European aspirations – FM

Italian FM Luigi Di Maio arrives in Ukraine for first time

Swiss Ambassador, British diplomats familiarize with checkpoint operation on administrative border with Crimea

Arestovych: no prospects for release of four seriously ill Ukrainians from ORDLO

Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

Ukraine, Turkey agree to resume friendly visits of ships

Over third of Ukrainians consider Zelensky's de-oligarchization initiative populism – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD