10:11 07.06.2021

Zelensky says he discussed strengthening security in Black, Azov Seas with U.S. Secretary of State, senators

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that during his meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and American senators, they discussed increasing military assistance to Ukraine, as well as strengthening security in the Black and Azov Seas.

"I had a meeting with U.S. Senators that came over, and with the United States Secretary of State, and we discussed possible increase in military assistance," Zelensky said in an interview with Axios portal.

"It was about security, it was about enhancing security in the Black and the Azov seas, along the shoreline, for our position is rather weak there, in my opinion: Russia is virtually dominating all of the Black Sea, it is true, and we admit that, and we would like to have a strong force there — for defense purposes only," he noted.

The President of Ukraine added that a number of other issues related to security assistance to Ukraine were discussed.

Last week, U.S. Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Christopher Murphy, as well as Republican Senator Robert Portman, visited Ukraine.

In early May, Blinken came to Kyiv on a two-day visit. He met and held talks with President Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

