17:14 03.06.2021

Law on oligarchs will be signal of support for industry deoligarchization initiatives - Infrastructure Minister

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov regards the presidential bill on preventing threats to the national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political weight in public life (oligarchs) as an important signal of support for industry initiatives on deoligarchization.

"For the first time in 30 years, there is a president in Ukraine who has the political will to minimize the influence of oligarchs on politics and the state. We can talk for years about how evil the oligarchs are, but the bill has appeared right now. We work as a single team, for me as a minister this is an important signal of support for our sectoral deoligarchization initiatives," Kubrakov said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

He recalled that when he was appointed to the post of minister, he promised that Ukrzaliznytsia would no longer operate with losses because of special tariffs for certain cargoes.

"We will implement this in the near future. We have already reached fair rates in Pivdenny port for transshipment of iron ore raw materials, and this is only the beginning," the minister said.

"But the business that works in favor of the economy and creates jobs should receive support from the state - uniform, transparent and understandable rules of the game, systemic state policy that will ensure capital investment, not wasting money," Kubrakov stressed.

