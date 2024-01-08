Exports via Ukrainian sea corridor reaches 15 mln tonnes – Kubrakov

The new Ukrainian sea corridor created by the Ukrainian Navy has ensured the export of almost 15 million tonnes of products since August 2023, 10 million tonnes of which are agricultural products, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov has said.

"Over the five months the corridor was functional, 469 new vessels entered our Ukrainian ports for loading. Now, 39 vessels are being loaded in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny," Kubrakov wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said that another 83 vessels confirmed their readiness to call at ports and export 2.4 million tonnes of cargo.

In the previous Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), peak vessel passages were 176-180 per month in September-October 2022, and exports were 3.8-4.2 million tonnes per month.