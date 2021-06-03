Facts

14:33 03.06.2021

Rada restores penalty of imprisonment for inaccurate declarations

1 min read
Rada restores penalty of imprisonment for inaccurate declarations

The Verkhovna Rada has backed the bill introducing imprisonment for inaccurate declaration.

Bill No. 4651 at the final reading at the plenary session on Thursday was supported by 307 MPs.

The bill proposes to strengthen the responsibility for providing false information in the declarations and returns penalty of imprisonment, which was canceled by the decision of the Constitutional Court in October 2020.

According to the bill, for deliberate false declaration an official can be punished with a fine, public work or imprisonment for up to two years, if the discrepancy with real income ranges from UAH 1.1 million to UAH 4.5 million. If the discrepancy exceeds UAH 4.5 million, the offender shall face imprisonment for up to two years.

For deliberate failure to submit a declaration, the bill provides penalty of imprisonment for up to two years in addition to fines and public work.

Tags: #imprisonment #declaration
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:50 03.06.2021
Budget declaration provides for average exchange rate of UAH 28/$1 in 2021, UAH 28.60/$1 in 2022

Budget declaration provides for average exchange rate of UAH 28/$1 in 2021, UAH 28.60/$1 in 2022

14:26 03.05.2021
Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

18:18 16.04.2021
Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

17:43 15.04.2021
Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

10:26 12.04.2021
Zelensky, Erdogan agree to coordinate steps to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity – Declaration

Zelensky, Erdogan agree to coordinate steps to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity – Declaration

20:18 31.03.2021
Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

16:47 27.01.2021
President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

09:54 24.12.2020
Zelensky signs law to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

Zelensky signs law to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

13:32 04.12.2020
Ukraine restores criminal liability for inaccurate declaration

Ukraine restores criminal liability for inaccurate declaration

09:29 28.10.2020
E-declaration system, responsibility for inaccurate data to be preserved in Ukraine – President's Office on Constitutional Court's decision

E-declaration system, responsibility for inaccurate data to be preserved in Ukraine – President's Office on Constitutional Court's decision

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Forced landing of plane in Belarus poses threat to intl security – Rada's statement

Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

Practice of appointing businessmen as heads of local administrations is over – President's Office dpty head

LATEST

Border Guard Service head: We will continue building up system of guarding border with Belarus

Law on oligarchs will be signal of support for industry deoligarchization initiatives - Infrastructure Minister

Creation of pan-European Russian-language TV channel with base in Ukraine can become tool to protect Europe from propaganda – Reznikov

Kyivstar launches eSIM service for contract subscribers

Poroshenko asks U.S. Senators to organize Biden-Zelensky meeting prior to talks with Putin

Businessman Akhmetov advocates for equal rules of game for everyone

Forced landing of plane in Belarus poses threat to intl security – Rada's statement

Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

Zelensky proposes to create register of oligarchs – bill

Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD