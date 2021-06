Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

U.S. senators Jeanne Shaheen, Robert Portman and Christopher Murphy arrived in Ukraine on a visit, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin said.

"A representative delegation of the U.S. senators consisting of Jeanne Shaheen (Democratic Party), Robert Portman (Republican Party) and Christopher Murphy (Democratic Party) arrived in Ukraine! Tomorrow we will talk about how to make Ukraine stronger together!" Enin wrote on his Facebook page.