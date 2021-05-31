Facts

14:43 31.05.2021

Separate cluster at Presidential University to be dedicated to biotechnology – Liashko

A separate cluster dedicated to the study of biotechnology, in particular, countering biological threats, will be created at the Presidential University of Information and Cybersecurity, Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said.

"A separate cluster at the President's University will be devoted to biotechnology: biological threats, chronic non-infectious diseases, aging of the population, many pathogens that cause diseases in humans and animals. These are all the threats for which we must prepare," he said at the All-Ukrainian Forum entitled "Ukraine 30. Education and Science" on Monday.

According to him, this cluster will include: School of Biotechnology, Center for Clinical Research, National Health Research Center, Higher School of Medicine, BSL-3 laboratory, School of Public Health, and Center for Safe Professional Development.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the creation of a presidential University, which will study information and cyber security, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, aerospace, energy and biotechnology.

The decree has not been made public yet.

