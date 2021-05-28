Kryvonos says Ukraine not to be granted MAP at NATO summit in June

At NATO summit on June 14, Ukraine will not be provided with the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), Major General of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, former deputy head of the National Security and Defense Council Serhiy Kryvonos said.

"I clearly understand that in June the issue of providing us with the NATO Membership Action Plan will not be resolved," Kryvonos said at a roundtable conference titled "MAP for Ukraine: Is Alliance Ready for This and Is Ukraine Ready?" held in Kyiv on Friday.

In addition, he said that due to the use by Russia of agents of influence in NATO member countries, several of them will oppose the granting of MAP to Ukraine.

"In the last month, the actions of certain NATO member countries show that so far Russia has been successful in influencing the lobbying of its interests. The provision of such a plan significantly reduces Russia's ability to open aggression, and already making a decision on admitting to NATO membership generally knocks off arms and legs of Russia, which wants to inflict something on us," Kryvonos said.

Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that amid the information campaign to "save Ukraine by NATO forces," when Russia built up troops along Ukraine's border, there were no active practical actions on the part of the Ukrainian officials to strengthen the ability of Ukraine, to conduct certain exercises, trainings of central authorities, local government according to their ability to act in case of possible aggression.

In addition, Kryvonos said that since August 2019, Ukraine has no official representative with the NATO mission.

"This again shows the attitude of the country's leadership to the solution of this problem," he said.