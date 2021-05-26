Facts

15:49 26.05.2021

Maximum number of employees of govt office to be reduced by nearly 10%

Maximum number of employees of govt office to be reduced by nearly 10%

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the change in the organizational and staff structure of the government, which will lead to a decrease in the maximum number of employees by approximately 10%.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"Today, at a regular government meeting, a resolution Some Issues of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was adopted. This act begins the optimization procedure in the offices of central executive bodies, in particular, directly in the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the structure of directorates that are responsible for policy formation are concretized, and duplication of functions in the subdivisions of policy implementation is eliminated," the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov wrote in the Telegram channel.

Also, according to him, in accordance with current needs, new divisions are being created in the secretariat on sanctions policy, mobilization work, and internal audit.

"After the completion of organizational and staffing measures in the secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the maximum number of employees will be reduced by approximately 10%," the minister said.

