Facts

12:28 25.05.2021

Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

In connection with the situation in Belarus, Ukraine is ready to provide states and private companies with its airspace for reorganizing air routes, the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said, with reference to minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"The events in Belarus have become an international precedent. Our priority is the safety of passengers and aviation. The primary task is the prompt organization of all events in strict accordance with international and national legislation. Ukraine is ready, on its part, to provide maximum support to states and private companies in the process of restructuring routes through our airspace," Kubrakov said.

As reported, Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus from May 26. The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on May 25.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ukrainian government to prepare a decision on the termination of flights between Ukraine and Belarus in connection with the events that took place at Minsk airport on May 23.

Tags: #airspace #belarus #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 25.05.2021
Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

10:14 25.05.2021
Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

09:36 25.05.2021
Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

19:05 24.05.2021
UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

18:36 24.05.2021
Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

09:16 24.05.2021
Former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Protasevich detained in Minsk where his Ryanair flight made emergency landing

Former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Protasevich detained in Minsk where his Ryanair flight made emergency landing

11:38 22.05.2021
Ukraine reports 4,606 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine reports 4,606 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

09:14 21.05.2021
Ukraine reports 4,984 new COVID-19 cases, 202 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 4,984 new COVID-19 cases, 202 related deaths in past 24 hours

11:08 20.05.2021
Liashko: Overcoming coronavirus disease is number one priority for me

Liashko: Overcoming coronavirus disease is number one priority for me

10:17 20.05.2021
Ukraine registers 5,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 16,748 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 5,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 16,748 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to draft decision on cutting flights between Ukraine, Belarus

LATEST

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

Kuleba, co-chair of Alliance 90/Greens party discuss opposition to Nord Stream 2 construction

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to draft decision on cutting flights between Ukraine, Belarus

Poroshenko calls for tough sanctions against Lukashenko's regime, demands investigation of 'Wagner members' case

Ukraine sees positive trend in COVID-19 incidence – PM

Health Minister Liashko plans to keep half of deputies from previous team

UIA launches flights from Kyiv to Ras al-Khaimah from June 25

Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

Court overturns CEC decision on recognizing Virastyuk as elected MP – OPORA

Kuleba, Egyptian FM Shoukri discuss evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD