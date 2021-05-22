Facts

15:41 22.05.2021

Culture Ministry announces 22 projects to be implemented under Big Restoration program in 2021

1 min read
Culture Ministry announces 22 projects to be implemented under Big Restoration program in 2021

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has announced a list of 22 projects for the restoration, conservation, and repair of cultural heritage monuments, which will be implemented in 2021 as part of the Big Restoration project.

"Our cultural heritage is gradually deteriorating and cannot wait forever. There is no time to hesitate and drag out the process. This year, thanks to the Big Restoration, work will be carried out on 22 sites. I am sure this will allow them to attract the attention of even more tourists and become points of attraction, contributing to the economic recovery of the respective city or region," the press service of the ministry quotes the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

It is reported that the approved list of projects will be primarily implemented as part of the Big Restoration project in 2021.

Among other things, it includes architectural monuments: the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the National Reserve Ancient Halych, the State Historical and Architectural Reserve Khotynska Fortress, the National Reserve Sophia Kyivska, the National Reserve Castles of Ternopil, the National Historical cultural reserve Kachanivka and the National Art Museum of Ukraine.

Tags: #culture_ministry #restoration
