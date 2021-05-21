Medvedchuk in court: I reject accusations of being pro-Russian

MP of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk reiterates the political underpinnings of the suspicions put forward against him, and asks Kyiv's Court of Appeal to overturn the measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest applied by Pechersky District Court.

"I fully support the complaints of attorneys [...] I am opposed to sustaining the complaint of the prosecutor's office," Medvedchuk said, speaking at the Court of Appeal.

He again said that he considers the criminal prosecution politically motivated, since the party he represents opposes the political course of the current government.

"Over the past years, our party has been advocating a peaceful settlement in Donbas. We have consistently advocated not only a peaceful settlement, but also in defense of the Russian language [...] in defense of the Russian-speaking population, for the renewal of relations with Russia, since this is the prerogative and basis for further economic and social development of our state," Medvedchuk said.

At the same time, he told the court: "I completely reject accusations of so-called pro-Russianness, since our party received millions of votes in the elections [...] This gives us the right, as the second party in parliament today, to defend interests [...] no accusations of pro-Russianness or other useless labels, who are trying to hang other political forces, including national radicals, cannot be perceived as illegal and interfering with the current course of power."

In his opinion, "the point of view or mentality inherent only to a part of the population cannot be imposed."