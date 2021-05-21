Zelensky to take part in Ukraine 30. Land All-Ukrainian Forum on May 24

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the Ukraine 30. Land All-Ukrainian Forum, the forum's press service said.

"Participation in the Ukraine 30. Land Forum will be taken by the President of Ukraine, representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada. Foreign experts, representatives of diplomatic missions will share their experience of how other countries have managed to implement a free land market, and how it contributed to development," the forum said on Facebook.

The Ukraine 30. Land Forum will be held on May 24 to May 26.