Zelensky: Poverty era will end when everyone pays taxes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the era of poverty will end when everyone pays taxes and complete deregulation takes place.

"As for poverty, not everything depends on me. To be honest, I put pressure on the government to increase both the minimum wage and pensions. It is not easy for them with me, on the one hand, and it is not easy with filling the budget," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

The President noted that the economy is not developing very well.

"The era of poverty will end only when everyone pays taxes, when there is deregulation and when the state is digitized as much as possible. All this will happen for sure," he added.