19:06 19.05.2021

Latvia donates humanitarian aid to residents of Donbas who suffered from Russian aggression

Latvia has handed over certificates for receiving humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk region who have suffered from the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

"It is so important today that my country, Latvia, helps Ukraine in this difficult time [...] Latvia has always helped Ukraine [...] And we will continue to be a good friend for you, good advisor when you need our help. You can always rely and count on us," Speaker of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia Inara Murniece said during the transfer of humanitarian aid on Wednesday in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

As Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov noted, Ukraine constantly feels the support of Latvia in the struggle for territorial integrity, independence and the return of Ukrainian territories. "This is assistance at the PACE level, this is joint work within the framework of Baltic+, this is assistance to our servicemen who have been injured and are undergoing rehabilitation in Latvia, and much more that can be talked about for hours," he said.

As the Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, the Central City Hospital of Toretsk, the military-civil administration of Avdiyivka and the Christian mission of mercy Kovcheh received the certificates.

As reported, Razumkov and Murniece are visiting Donetsk region on Wednesday with a working trip. Murniece is in Ukraine on a four-day official visit.

Interfax-Ukraine
