17:59 17.05.2021

KSE advocates reducing term of study for bachelor's degree to 3 years - Mylovanov

The Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) advocates the creation of a legislative framework for the possibility of reducing the term of study for a bachelor's degree to three years, Honorary President of KSE Tymofiy Mylovanov said.

"Ukrainian legislation provides for a four-year bachelor's degree, and we comply with this. However, we will ask, lobby, propose that the bachelor's degree in Ukraine should correspond to modern trends," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Mylovanov, fundamental changes are taking place in the system of higher education in the world. For example, programs are being cut.

"For example, a two-year master's program is no longer fashionable. The popularity of such programs is declining. In Ukraine, a two-year program has always been more widespread. This year, for the first time, a one-year program has become more popular," Tymofiy Mylovanov said.

At the same time, most of the scholarships are awarded for two-year graduate students, he said.

