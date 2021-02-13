Economy

16:15 13.02.2021

Both sides need to find compromises in common interests - Mylovanov

Both sides need to find compromises in common interests - Mylovanov

The Ukrainian side works, first of all, in the interests of the state and does everything possible to reach agreements with the International Monetary Fund, adviser to the head of the President's Office Tymofiy Mylovanov.

"At the same time, as in any negotiation process, there are fundamental issues related, among other things, to the state administration independence, which always make our negotiations delicate and complex. Everyone defends his position, does it firmly, respectively, negotiations take time. And this is normal. Both sides need to find compromises in common interests. This is the essence of negotiations," Mylovanov said in a commentary, transferred to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, Ukraine and the IMF are constantly in process of negotiating their positions.

"There are no significant risks. The situation is absolutely under control. And financial - macroeconomic stability is maintained, there are no systemic risks, the situation with the budget is normal. As well as negotiations with the IMF. The Ukrainian side works, first of all, in the interests of the state and does everything possible to reach agreements with the IMF," Mylovanov said.

As reported, the head of the IMF office in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman announced on Saturday the completion of the mission on the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement, which had lasted since the end of last year, without recommending a second tranche. According to him, additional discussions and more progress from Ukraine are needed.

The adoption of this banking bill was previously indicated as one of the conditions for provision of the second tranche. However, in addition to this, according to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, it is also necessary to adopt a law on the High Council of Justice, progress in the anti-corruption sphere, refusal to return to price regulation in the energy sector, as well as greater clarity regarding the 2022 state budget and the audit of the COVID Fund.

