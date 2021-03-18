Economy

14:06 18.03.2021

Pandemic to affect further economic growth, in 2022 it may reach 2.8% – Mylovanov

2 min read
Pandemic to affect further economic growth, in 2022 it may reach 2.8% – Mylovanov

The pandemic will affect further economic growth and in 2022 it could reach 2.8%, advisor to the head of the President's Office Tymofiy Mylovanov has said.

"Due to the fall in investment last year, we will have a negative effect on GDP and GDP growth in 2022 will be 2.8%, and then it will resume being 4%," Mylovanov said during a discussion at the Ukraine 30 forum on Thursday.

As Mylovanov told Interfax-Ukraine, the forecast of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) presented to President's Office expects the economy to grow by 5.1% in 2021 and by 4% in 2023.

According to him, inflation this year is expected at 7.3%, in 2022 and 2023 – 5.4% and 5%, respectively. At the same time, the hryvnia exchange rate at the end of 2020 is projected at the level of UAH 29.40/$1, at the end of 2022 – UAH 30.20/$1, 2023 – UAH 31/$1.

As expected in the President's Office, the average key policy rate of the National Bank this year will be 6.6% per annum, 6.9% next year and 7.2% in 2023.

Mylovanov said that the state will try to level the situation with the help of fiscal and macroeconomic incentives.

"We should expect certain decisions – a softer monetary policy," he said.

Tags: #mylovanov #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:09 17.03.2021
Deputy Head of Office of Ukraine's President expects 5.1% GDP growth in 2021

Deputy Head of Office of Ukraine's President expects 5.1% GDP growth in 2021

16:15 13.02.2021
Both sides need to find compromises in common interests - Mylovanov

Both sides need to find compromises in common interests - Mylovanov

12:56 09.02.2021
Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's economy decline at 1% in Q4, 2020

Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's economy decline at 1% in Q4, 2020

19:00 04.02.2021
Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline in 2020 at 4.2%, growth in 2021 at 4.8%

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline in 2020 at 4.2%, growth in 2021 at 4.8%

11:36 22.01.2021
Implementation of National Strategy 2030 to allow doubling Ukraine's GDP in 10 years

Implementation of National Strategy 2030 to allow doubling Ukraine's GDP in 10 years

13:43 11.01.2021
Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

08:59 05.01.2021
KSE to launch new analytical centers for corporate governance, interaction with public authorities in 2021

KSE to launch new analytical centers for corporate governance, interaction with public authorities in 2021

17:31 21.12.2020
Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

14:56 10.12.2020
NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

16:59 07.12.2020
Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline for 10 months of 2020 at 5.2%, expects 5% fall over year – minister

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline for 10 months of 2020 at 5.2%, expects 5% fall over year – minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

Govt fires Ukrzaliznytsia Management Board Chairman Zhmak

Ukraine to resume export of poultry meat to EU from March 20 – State Food Service

Deputy Head of Office of Ukraine's President expects 5.1% GDP growth in 2021

S&P expects recovery of Ukrainian banks' indicators after COVID-19 pandemic

LATEST

KAN Development plans to equip medical offices in residential complexes

Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

Business and govt agree to stabilize prices for socially important goods - EBA

UkraineInvest, NRW.Global Business, two German business associations sign memo on Ukrainian-German partnership in digitalization

Ukraine and China studying potential for further trade liberalization - trade representative

Ukraine, Lithuania will cooperate in development of rail, road traffic – Infrastructure Minister

Ukraine interested in experience of economically powerful regions of Germany in restructuring of coal regions – PM

Shmyhal proposes to consider opening office of state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Ukraine

Former head of Ukrzaliznytsia Zhmak plans not to leave railway industry

Ukrposhta implements unified ERP-system instead of 80 separate ones

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD