Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
16:12 07.07.2025

Defense Builder accelerator launches syndicated investments from $1,000 in Ukrainian defense startups

2 min read

The founders of the Defense Builder defense accelerator - Sigma Software Labs, the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) and Buntar Aerospace - have launched a mechanism for syndicated investments in Ukrainian defense tech startups with a minimum check of $1,000.

"Investors get access to startups that are already working with air defense, drones (air, land, sea), electronic warfare, AI and automation, demining. The Ukrainian defense industry is not just about supporting the front. It's about the market, production, jobs," KSE President Tymofiy Mylovanov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, in 2024, Ukrainian defense startups raised $50 million – 10 times more than last year. In 2025, according to KSE forecasts, $100 million is expected, he added.

According to information on the accelerator website, the platform is currently in closed beta with limited access. To receive investment conditions, you need to fill out a form, after verification, information will be provided.

Investors can be legal entities and individuals. They will get access to startups that are already working with air defense, air, ground and sea drones, electronic warfare technologies, AI solutions and automation, as well as demining technologies.

"Ukrainian defense companies are moving fast, faster than the capital available to support them. Until now, such deals have only been available to niche venture capitalists. Now there is a way to change that. To keep these technologies domestically and build a sustainable defense economy, we need to invest significantly and support the scaling of production and teams here in Ukraine," explained Sigma Software Labs Investment Director Darya Yaniyeva.

Mylovanov clarified in response to questions under his post that this is about obtaining a share in the ownership, the structuring will take place outside of Ukraine.

Defense Builder is an accelerator for Ukrainian defense technologies, founded in 2024 with the participation of Sigma Software Labs, KSE and Buntar Aerospace. The founders have over 10 years of experience in venture business and technology, over $55 million in investments in 120+ startups, and take an active role in creating an international ecosystem to support defense innovations.

Tags: #kse #buntar_aerospace #defence_builder

MORE ABOUT

17:42 03.05.2025
KSE to invest $10 mln in transforming Kyiv Golf Club into world-class university campus – KSE President

KSE to invest $10 mln in transforming Kyiv Golf Club into world-class university campus – KSE President

HOT NEWS

KSE to invest $10 mln in transforming Kyiv Golf Club into world-class university campus – KSE President

KSE university in Ukraine aims to raise investment per student to $10,000 – KSE President

Zelenskyy: For every $2 invested in our long-range capabilities, we’re already receiving almost $10 in Russian losses

Zelenskyy discusses investment in Ukraine with top managers in Davos

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln from EU as part of Ukraine Facility – PM

LATEST

Zelenskyy to discuss increased air defense supplies with German FM

EBRD and EIB plan to provide EUR100 mln to Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I

Turkish Onur Group plans to invest $450 mln in construction of 690 MW of new generation in Ukraine by 2030

Industrial park based on Quadruple Helix model with investments of UAH 6 bln to be constructed in Vinnytsia

European DFIs, private investors to join EU-coordinated structured investment fund for Ukraine

U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund not intended for social investments

IFC may allocate Flyer One Ventures Fund V EUR5 mln for projects in Ukraine and CEE

KSE university in Ukraine aims to raise investment per student to $10,000 – KSE President

European Commission invests EUR 910 mln in European Defense Fund involving Ukrainian defense companies for first time

Netherlands invests in implementation of energy independence of 23 Ukrainian hospitals

AD
AD