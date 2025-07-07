Defense Builder accelerator launches syndicated investments from $1,000 in Ukrainian defense startups

The founders of the Defense Builder defense accelerator - Sigma Software Labs, the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) and Buntar Aerospace - have launched a mechanism for syndicated investments in Ukrainian defense tech startups with a minimum check of $1,000.

"Investors get access to startups that are already working with air defense, drones (air, land, sea), electronic warfare, AI and automation, demining. The Ukrainian defense industry is not just about supporting the front. It's about the market, production, jobs," KSE President Tymofiy Mylovanov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, in 2024, Ukrainian defense startups raised $50 million – 10 times more than last year. In 2025, according to KSE forecasts, $100 million is expected, he added.

According to information on the accelerator website, the platform is currently in closed beta with limited access. To receive investment conditions, you need to fill out a form, after verification, information will be provided.

Investors can be legal entities and individuals. They will get access to startups that are already working with air defense, air, ground and sea drones, electronic warfare technologies, AI solutions and automation, as well as demining technologies.

"Ukrainian defense companies are moving fast, faster than the capital available to support them. Until now, such deals have only been available to niche venture capitalists. Now there is a way to change that. To keep these technologies domestically and build a sustainable defense economy, we need to invest significantly and support the scaling of production and teams here in Ukraine," explained Sigma Software Labs Investment Director Darya Yaniyeva.

Mylovanov clarified in response to questions under his post that this is about obtaining a share in the ownership, the structuring will take place outside of Ukraine.

Defense Builder is an accelerator for Ukrainian defense technologies, founded in 2024 with the participation of Sigma Software Labs, KSE and Buntar Aerospace. The founders have over 10 years of experience in venture business and technology, over $55 million in investments in 120+ startups, and take an active role in creating an international ecosystem to support defense innovations.