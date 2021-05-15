NSDC Secretary announces Zelensky's decree on creation of cyber troops in Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said that in the near future, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky may sign a decree on the creation of cyber troops in the country, this issue was discussed at a closed meeting of the NSDC on Friday, May 14.

"Today, in secret mode, we were considering the issue of creating cyber troops in our country. I can say that this decision was unanimously supported by all 21 members who attended the meeting. I think that there will be a presidential decree about this in the near future. You will learn from the president," Danilov said on the air of the Ukraina TV channel in the program Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) on Friday, May 14.

According to Danilov, "eight issues were considered at the next meeting of the NSDC on Friday."

"Among them, there was the issue of cybersecurity and the approval of the cybersecurity strategy of Ukraine. We've also considered the issue of biological security and protection today, because in the state in which we met COVID-19, it turned out that the country was brought to the brink of import dependence even on those things which are very simple. But our business reacted very quickly to this," Danilov added.

He noted that "at the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Friday, an important and fundamental decision was made regarding drugs and vaccines," information about which has not been disclosed yet.

"We are also dealing with the issue of the economic impact of the Russian Federation. And when today we were talking about those people, and there were not only thieves in law, there were also criminal authorities - if you look at their biography, then most of them are from the Russian Federation," noted Danilov.

Also, according to him, "currently the NSDC working group is located on the territory of Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions." "They are preparing a meeting on the situation, which will take place shortly - in two weeks, if the president approves the agenda," he said.