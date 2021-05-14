Ukraine intends to create cyber corps, strengthen biological security measures – Zelensky

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) discussed urgent measures for further biological security of the country, protection of cyberspace, as well as the issue of creating cyber corps, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Today we considered urgent measures for further biological security of Ukraine, protection of Ukraine in cyberspace and the creation of cyber corps of Ukraine," the head of state said in a video statement, following the NSDC meeting on Friday evening.