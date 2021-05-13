Facts

09:42 13.05.2021

Prosecutor's office conducts searches in Kyiv City State Administration, utilities, head of Klitschko's UDAR party

The Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv City announced on Wednesday, May 12, searches in several departments of Kyiv City State Administration and utility compamies in six unrelated criminal cases at once, in some of them with the tax police, and in some with the National Police.

In addition, head of the executive committee of the Vitali Klitschko's UDAR party, former MP Artur Palatny notified about the searches of the prosecutor's office and other law enforcement officers in his apartment and the apartment of his former wife, with whom he has been divorced for more than 20 years.

"The team was initiated from Bankova [Street]. The main scriptwriters of this cheap movie are sitting there. Those who are trying to manipulate the president by whispering in his ear are in charge of the political order," Palatny said.

In his opinion, the goal is pressure and intimidation, since the UDAR party can become a strong competitor in the elections.

According to the prosecutor's office, in particular, searches in the department of social policy of Kyiv City State Administration were carried out in a case initiated upon the seizure of UAH 13.5 million of budget funds as a result of contracts made in 2017 to 2019 with an unnamed enterprise for the purchase of personal hygiene products at inflated prices.

In addition, investigative measures took place in Kyivmisksvitlo municipal enterprise and contracting enterprises under the criminal proceedings initiated on the fact of deliberate tax evasion during the work on replacing lighting in the Ukrainian capital in the amount of more than UAH 12 million.

Searches also took place in the office space of Spetsproekt-Invest LLC and in the residential premises of its officials under a case initiated on the fact of deliberate tax evasion during the construction of the Podilsky Bridge over the Dnipro River in the amount of UAH 9 million.

The premises of Kyivavtodor municipal enterprise were also searched within a criminal investigation on suspicion of causing damage to the government by an official by exceeding his authority. The prosecutor's office suspects that this person received an unlawful remuneration for assisting a commercial company in winning public tenders in 2019 and 2020 to renew the road infrastructure, the total amount of the won tenders is UAH 1.9 billion.

In addition, a criminal case is being investigated against officials of Kyivavtodor and related structures on charges of tax evasion for UAH 18.6 million.

Another case and searches, according to law enforcement officials, are related to the department of land resources of Kyiv City State Administration and a private enterprise, the director of which, according to the investigation, in 2013, having acquired property on communal land, deliberately did not enter into a land lease agreement and did not pay almost UAH 19.5 million.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor's office also carried out searches in the office of the Spetszhytlofond municipal enterprise (housing fund) and in the premises of contractors in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated upon the seizure of funds in the amount of over UAH 10.5 million.

Завантаження...
