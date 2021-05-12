Zelensky invites President of Romania to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited President of Romania Klaus Iohannis to take part in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform and the celebration of the Independence Day of Ukraine.

"Invited Klaus Iohannis to take part in the Crimean Platform Summit and Ukraine's Independence Day festivities. Urged to Romania join the countries that have already signed the Declaration on Ukraine's European prospect. Praise the Joint Statement by the Bucharest 9 on Russia's policy in the Black Sea," Zelensky said on Twitter on Wednesday.