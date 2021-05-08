Facts

Ukraine today defends Europe, which emerged on ruins of World War II - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine on Saturday, May 8, honors the memory of the victims of the Second World War, which killed more than 8 million Ukrainians, the Foreign Ministry reminds.

"During the war, more than 8 million Ukrainians were killed, tortured or starved to death. More than 7 million Ukrainians fought against the Nazis in the ranks of the allies. Our compatriots were at the forefront - from the very beginning until the final victory. This is a story of destruction, death and misinformation - a big lie that incites enmity, destroys and kills," the ministry said on Facebook.

Despite the hope that war will never again come to the Ukrainian land, in 2014 Russia launched a military aggression against Ukraine and occupied part of the Ukrainian territory, the ministry recalled.

"Today Ukraine defends not only itself, but the entire democratic Europe. The Europe that appeared on the ruins of World War II and is united by the main idea 'Never Again'," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

