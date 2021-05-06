Facts

10:12 06.05.2021

Rada to pass all laws necessary to continue cooperation with IMF by June 1 – Arakhamia

1 min read
Rada to pass all laws necessary to continue cooperation with IMF by June 1 – Arakhamia

By June 1, the Verkhovna Rada will adopt all the necessary laws to continue cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia said.

"June 1 is the deadline for us. Both the government, the parliament, and the President's Office intend to adhere to this date," the Servant of the People quoted Arakhamia as saying on its website on Thursday, citing Reuters.

The head of the faction explained that he was talking about the adoption of a law [at the second reading and in the whole] on the criminal punishment of officials for providing false information in declarations, on amending the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. According to him, the parliament also plans to amend the law on the National Bank to strengthen its independence.

As reported, on February 13, 2021, Goesta Ljungman, the IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, announced the completion of the mission on the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement, which had lasted since the end of 2020, without recommendations on the issue of the second tranche. According to him, additional discussions and more progress on the part of Ukraine are needed.

Tags: #rada #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:35 28.04.2021
Rada approves amendments to Land Code

Rada approves amendments to Land Code

19:08 27.04.2021
Rada adopts law on in absentia conviction

Rada adopts law on in absentia conviction

17:43 15.04.2021
Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

15:34 14.04.2021
Razumkov convenes Rada's extraordinary plenary session on Thursday

Razumkov convenes Rada's extraordinary plenary session on Thursday

09:03 08.04.2021
Arakhamia: Rada to resume plenary sessions, hold extraordinary next week

Arakhamia: Rada to resume plenary sessions, hold extraordinary next week

11:24 07.04.2021
Ukraine may receive over $2.7 bln from IMF as part of additional SDR issue – NBU governor

Ukraine may receive over $2.7 bln from IMF as part of additional SDR issue – NBU governor

09:46 07.04.2021
Ukraine can count on two IMF tranches – NBU governor

Ukraine can count on two IMF tranches – NBU governor

15:44 06.04.2021
IMF predicts slowdown of Ukraine's GDP growth from 4% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2022

IMF predicts slowdown of Ukraine's GDP growth from 4% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2022

18:27 30.03.2021
Rada legalizes electronic passports of Ukrainians in Diia application

Rada legalizes electronic passports of Ukrainians in Diia application

17:01 30.03.2021
Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

LATEST

There are more Russian troops at Ukraine's borders now than during first escalation, Alliance must be vigilant – NATO Secretary General

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

Ukrainian JCCC observation group's car comes under fire near Mariupol – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Spanish police detain suspect in murder of two police officers during Maidan 2013

Blinken, Kuleba meeting: We want to reaffirm strong partnership between our countries

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD