Facts

15:51 04.05.2021

Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

2 min read
Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

President of Poland Andrzej Duda accepted the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, in August he plans to visit Kyiv to take part in the founding summit of the Crimean Platform and events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

"I am sincerely glad that Polish President Andrzej Duda accepted my invitation and will visit Kyiv in August this year to participate in the Crimean Platform summit and events marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Monday, May 3.

As reported, on May 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on a working visit to Poland, where he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and leaders of other countries.

Later, during a joint briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the future of European politics, Zelensky expressed hope that "in the near future the problematic issues between Ukraine and Poland will be resolved."

The head of state also greeted Duda on the 230th anniversary of the Polish Constitution and invited him to Kyiv for the Crimean Platform summit.

"I am waiting for Andrzej Duda together with the first lady at the summit of the Crimean platform in the days of the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian independence. This is be very important for us. This will be the first important summit where only our friends and partners will be present. This is the summit that is associated with the de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula,", Zelensky said.

As reported, on February 26, 2020, Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on the creation of an organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the constituent summit of the Crimean Platform in Ukraine on August 23, 2021.

Later it became known that Ukraine was developing the Crimean Platform as a key foreign policy instrument for consolidating international efforts aimed at the de-occupation of Crimea, as well as protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens.

Tags: #crimea #zelensky #duda
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:24 04.05.2021
Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

15:39 04.05.2021
EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

13:27 04.05.2021
Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

17:16 03.05.2021
Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

15:46 03.05.2021
Zelensky at summit of five states: War in eastern Ukraine, occupation of Crimea mark war in Europe

Zelensky at summit of five states: War in eastern Ukraine, occupation of Crimea mark war in Europe

10:15 28.04.2021
Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

18:21 27.04.2021
Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

18:00 27.04.2021
Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

16:30 27.04.2021
Zelensky seeking to accelerate end of war in Donbas by offering negotiations to Putin - adviser to head of President's Office

Zelensky seeking to accelerate end of war in Donbas by offering negotiations to Putin - adviser to head of President's Office

12:46 27.04.2021
Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

LATEST

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Kyiv records 151 new cases of COVID-19 - Klitschko

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

Norwegian bureau Snohetta wins competition for best project of Roshen Concert Hall

Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

Ukraine records 2,758 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,550 recoveries

Czech ammunition for Ukrainian Rapira tested in Rivne region

Ukraine to receive extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 – minister

Security assistance issue to come up during Blinken visit to Ukraine – U.S. Department of State

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD