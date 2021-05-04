Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

President of Poland Andrzej Duda accepted the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, in August he plans to visit Kyiv to take part in the founding summit of the Crimean Platform and events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

"I am sincerely glad that Polish President Andrzej Duda accepted my invitation and will visit Kyiv in August this year to participate in the Crimean Platform summit and events marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Monday, May 3.

As reported, on May 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on a working visit to Poland, where he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and leaders of other countries.

Later, during a joint briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the future of European politics, Zelensky expressed hope that "in the near future the problematic issues between Ukraine and Poland will be resolved."

The head of state also greeted Duda on the 230th anniversary of the Polish Constitution and invited him to Kyiv for the Crimean Platform summit.

"I am waiting for Andrzej Duda together with the first lady at the summit of the Crimean platform in the days of the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian independence. This is be very important for us. This will be the first important summit where only our friends and partners will be present. This is the summit that is associated with the de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula,", Zelensky said.

As reported, on February 26, 2020, Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on the creation of an organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the constituent summit of the Crimean Platform in Ukraine on August 23, 2021.

Later it became known that Ukraine was developing the Crimean Platform as a key foreign policy instrument for consolidating international efforts aimed at the de-occupation of Crimea, as well as protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens.