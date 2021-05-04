Kyiv records 151 new cases of COVID-19 - Klitschko

Over the past day, May 3, some 151 new cases of coronavirus infection have been laboratory-confirmed in Kyiv, mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko said.

"A total of 151 confirmed cases of coronavirus (196,592 in total) were recorded. [...] Some 15 patients died from the virus (4,681 in total)," Klitschko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

During the day, 30 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals.

Some 72 people have recovered from among those who fell ill earlier. In total, 124,573 residents of Kyiv have overcome the coronavirus.

Most cases of the disease were detected in Dniprovsky district - 87, in Holosiyivsky - 13, in Sviatoshynsky and Darnytsky districts - 11 new cases each.

As reported, on May 2, some 95 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Kyiv, on May 1 - 117 new cases, on April 30 - 671 cases, on April 29 - 868 cases, on April 28 - 940 new cases of coronavirus infection.