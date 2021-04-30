Facts

18:23 30.04.2021

Austrian Chancellor Kurz offers Vienna as venue for possible Russian-U.S. summit in call with Putin

Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"The federal chancellor proposed considering Vienna as a venue for a possible Russian-U.S. top-level meeting, if an agreement is reached on holding such," the press service said.

Putin and Kurz considered "some relevant aspects of Russian-Austrian relations, including collaboration in opposing the spread of the coronavirus infection and the prospects for the more active work of various bilateral cooperation mechanisms," it said.

"In response to Kurz's request, Putin explained Russia's approaches toward the settlement of the internal Ukrainian crisis, with emphasis placed on the need for Kyiv to fully and unconditionally implement the Minsk Agreements," the press service said.

"In discussing the situation in and around Belarus, Russia stressed that interference in that country's internal affairs from the outside is unacceptable," it said.

"The issue of Alexei Navalny was also touched upon," the press service said.

Kurz "gave his thanks for an earlier invitation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June and confirmed his participation in the main plenary session as one of the principal guests in a video format," it said.

