10:21 29.04.2021

Dzhaparova presents draft decision on Crimea to Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe

At the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which took place on April 28, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova presented a draft decision on the situation with respect to human rights in the occupied Crimea.

"During the meeting, Emine Dzhaparova presented a draft decision of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe 'The human rights situation in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol (Ukraine)', initiated by Ukraine, aiming to intensify the involvement of the Council of Europe in monitoring the human rights situation in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

She stressed the importance of joint action to end Russia's blocking of access to Crimea for Council of Europe bodies and relevant monitoring procedures.

Dzhaparova also informed the meeting participants about Russia's provocation of tension by accumulating armed forces on the border with Ukraine and in the occupied territories, as well as in the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait.

She also said that the escalation is taking place against the background of continuing systematic violations of human rights in the occupied Crimea and drew attention to the fact that Russia, as an occupying state, is committing repressions against both citizens and organizations that are disadvantageous to it.

"For four years now, the Russian occupation administration has been ignoring the order of the UN International Court to resume the activities of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people," she said.

"Ukraine will use all available opportunities to protect human rights and freedoms in the occupied territories, because they require special attention and enhanced protection from the Council of Europe," Dzhaparova said.

