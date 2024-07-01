Facts

14:52 01.07.2024

Zelenskyy congratulates Hungary on start of its EU Council presidency, thanks Belgium for its leadership during presidency

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Hungary on the start of its presidency of the Council of the European Union and thanked Belgium for its leadership during its completed presidency of the EU.

"Congratulations to Hungary on taking over the Presidency of the EU. I wish effectiveness in promoting our shared European values, goals, and interests. While advancing on its path to the EU, Ukraine is ready to contribute to these efforts and strengthen our Europe," Zelenskyy said on X on Monday.

On the same day, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Alexander De Croo for Belgium's leadership during its historic presidency of the EU.

"During this time, significant steps were taken to strengthen Europe as a whole. Ukraine's EU accession negotiations, the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility, important steps to use immobilized Russian assets, two sanctions packages, and the Ukraine Assistance Fund as part of the European Peace Facility," Zelenskyy added.

"These are exactly the bold decisions that are required during such difficult times, and Belgium's EU Council presidency had the will to make them and strengthen all of Europe," the Ukrainian president noted.

The Presidency of the Council of the EU, as is known, changes on a rotating basis every six months. The Hungarian presidency will last from July to December 2024, after which it will pass to Poland.

On July 1, the presidency of the EU Council passed from Belgium to Hungary for the next six months, this is its second presidency of this body.

Tags: #council_of_europe #presidency

