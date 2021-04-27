Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine's borders does not mean that the Ukrainian army should not be ready for their return.

"We are in Kherson region today. We see our positions, check the readiness in terms of equipment, our soldiers, our brigades. It is very important, both on the front line and in the reserve, to see the state of our military, the state of our army - technical and psychological. This is important in order to understand: the fact that the troops are withdrawing [Russian] does not mean that the army should not be ready for the fact that there may be a return of troops to the borders of our country at any moment," Zelensky was quoted as saying by his press service.

The President of Ukraine on Tuesday, April 27, visited the forward positions of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

During the visit, Zelensky handed over night vision devices and thermal imagers to two military units.

Captain Ruslan Maryshev briefed the head of state with the operational situation and the system of fortifications.

At the front line, Zelensky examined the dugout and trenches and talked to the servicemen. The President inquired about the level of ensuring the conditions for the stay of fighters in positions.

Also, the head of state visited the base camp of the Ukrainian military near the village of Chaplynka, where he got acquainted with the conditions for the placement of personnel. In the modular campus, he examined the sleeping, sanitary modules and field gym.

In the sanitary unit, the president talked with the doctors on duty, asked about the provision of medical equipment and medicines, and also inquired about the epidemic state and the progress of vaccination among the military.