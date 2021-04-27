Facts

15:20 27.04.2021

One KIA, three WIA due to demolition of military vehicle on unknown explosive device in Donbas – JFO HQ

1 min read
One KIA, three WIA due to demolition of military vehicle on unknown explosive device in Donbas – JFO HQ

One serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received injuries incompatible with life as a result of the explosion of a military vehicle on an unknown explosive device in the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Pivnich (North) in Donbas on Tuesday, April 27.

"Today, on April 27, in the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Pivnich, as a result of the explosion of a military vehicle on an unknown explosive device, one soldier from the Joint Forces received injuries incompatible with life, another three servicemen received combat injuries," JFO HQ wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:09 27.04.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over this day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over this day, no casualties – JFO HQ

09:13 27.04.2021
Armed Forces' soldier wounded by shrapnel as result of shelling in Donbas – task force

Armed Forces' soldier wounded by shrapnel as result of shelling in Donbas – task force

14:15 26.04.2021
Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

18:50 23.04.2021
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire ten times in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire ten times in Donbas – JFO HQ

10:40 23.04.2021
Ukrainian serviceman killed amid three enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman killed amid three enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

13:32 22.04.2021
Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas by Russian-occupation forces – task force

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas by Russian-occupation forces – task force

12:24 22.04.2021
Over 400,000 residents of Donbas receive passports of Russia - Reznikov

Over 400,000 residents of Donbas receive passports of Russia - Reznikov

18:38 21.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas six times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas six times, no casualties – JFO HQ

12:50 21.04.2021
Over 60% of Ukrainians believe there is war between Ukraine, Russia in Donbas - poll

Over 60% of Ukrainians believe there is war between Ukraine, Russia in Donbas - poll

18:48 20.04.2021
Ukrainian draft Addendum to measures for strengthening ceasefire in Donbas passes first reading in TCG security subgroup - Ukrainian delegation

Ukrainian draft Addendum to measures for strengthening ceasefire in Donbas passes first reading in TCG security subgroup - Ukrainian delegation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

Zelensky seeking to accelerate end of war in Donbas by offering negotiations to Putin - adviser to head of President's Office

MP Honcharenko ruled out of order in PACE for three months

Introduction to EU of Digital Certificate for travel amid COVID-19 pandemic not to affect functioning of visa-free travel

Ukraine declares employee of Russia's Consulate General in Odesa as undesirable person to stay in country – Ukraine's MFA

LATEST

Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

Lithuanian Seimas calls on Russia to stop aggression, provocations against Ukraine

Zelensky seeking to accelerate end of war in Donbas by offering negotiations to Putin - adviser to head of President's Office

MP Honcharenko ruled out of order in PACE for three months

Introduction to EU of Digital Certificate for travel amid COVID-19 pandemic not to affect functioning of visa-free travel

Ukraine declares employee of Russia's Consulate General in Odesa as undesirable person to stay in country – Ukraine's MFA

Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

Macron urges Putin to cool tensions with Ukraine – media

UNDP, Canada expand network of mobile administrative service centres in eastern Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Ukraine being prepared for May – CNN

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD