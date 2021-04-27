One KIA, three WIA due to demolition of military vehicle on unknown explosive device in Donbas – JFO HQ

One serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received injuries incompatible with life as a result of the explosion of a military vehicle on an unknown explosive device in the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Pivnich (North) in Donbas on Tuesday, April 27.

"Today, on April 27, in the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Pivnich, as a result of the explosion of a military vehicle on an unknown explosive device, one soldier from the Joint Forces received injuries incompatible with life, another three servicemen received combat injuries," JFO HQ wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday.