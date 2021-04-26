Facts

18:33 26.04.2021

Arakhamia appeals to U.S. Congress with request for further military support to Ukraine

1 min read
Arakhamia appeals to U.S. Congress with request for further military support to Ukraine

Chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia has asked the U.S. Congress for further support for Ukraine in connection with the build-up of Russian troops along the Ukrainian borders, the party's website has reported on Monday.

"In particular, Arakhamia expressed the hope that in the near future Ukraine will be able to receive military assistance from the United States thanks to the adoption by the United States of the bipartisan draft Ukraine Security Partnership Act. It provides for an increase in annual military assistance in $300 million, including the provision of lethal weapons," the message said.

Arakhamia said that Ukraine continues to make efforts to deepen its participation in the Euro-Atlantic Alliance.

"Over the past two years, the Ukrainian parliament has taken noticeable steps to implement reforms that promote democratic processes, fight corruption and bring our Armed Forces in line with NATO standards," Arakhamia said.

The chairman of the Servant of the People faction also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian authorities are intensifying the dialogue on Crimea with the help of the Crimean Platform initiative, and called on the U.S. side and all international partners to join the dialogue.

 

Tags: #congress #arakhamia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:51 23.04.2021
Arakhamia: U.S. Senate Committee's approval of increased military aid to Ukraine endorses its struggle for freedom amid Russian aggression

Arakhamia: U.S. Senate Committee's approval of increased military aid to Ukraine endorses its struggle for freedom amid Russian aggression

11:54 15.04.2021
Controlling stake in Motor Sich bought via offshore for over $700 mln using loans from state banks of China – MP Arakhamia

Controlling stake in Motor Sich bought via offshore for over $700 mln using loans from state banks of China – MP Arakhamia

09:03 08.04.2021
Arakhamia: Rada to resume plenary sessions, hold extraordinary next week

Arakhamia: Rada to resume plenary sessions, hold extraordinary next week

15:22 22.03.2021
Arakhamia hopes for continued support of Ukraine from U.S. Congress

Arakhamia hopes for continued support of Ukraine from U.S. Congress

16:00 13.03.2021
Arakhamia takes charge of political council of Servant of People party

Arakhamia takes charge of political council of Servant of People party

08:59 02.02.2021
Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

14:44 25.12.2020
Arakhamia predicts Rada will pass referendum law in February

Arakhamia predicts Rada will pass referendum law in February

16:31 28.11.2020
All factions support bill on procedure for dismissing NABU director - Arakhamia

All factions support bill on procedure for dismissing NABU director - Arakhamia

15:46 28.11.2020
Consultations on 2021 state budget to begin next week - MP

Consultations on 2021 state budget to begin next week - MP

15:09 28.11.2020
Bill on support for SME to come into force by Dec 9 - Arakhamia

Bill on support for SME to come into force by Dec 9 - Arakhamia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Hladkovsky handed indictment in SAPO to hand case over to court – source

Ukraine records 5,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past day, with 6,910 recoveries – Stepanov

LATEST

Ukraine to expel Russian diplomat on principle of reciprocity – MFA

Turkey's support is strong signal for Ukraine – MP Umerov

Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

State Emergency Service personnel evacuated from mine clearance site in Hnutove due to shelling, no casualties

Zelensky urges heads of churches to observe safety measures due to COVID-19

SBU releases part of classified documents about Chornobyl disaster

'Hladkovsky case' transferred to court – NABU

Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Zelensky authorizes Abramovsky to sign letter on transfer of funds to Intl Cooperation Account for Chornobyl

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD