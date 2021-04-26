Arakhamia appeals to U.S. Congress with request for further military support to Ukraine

Chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia has asked the U.S. Congress for further support for Ukraine in connection with the build-up of Russian troops along the Ukrainian borders, the party's website has reported on Monday.

"In particular, Arakhamia expressed the hope that in the near future Ukraine will be able to receive military assistance from the United States thanks to the adoption by the United States of the bipartisan draft Ukraine Security Partnership Act. It provides for an increase in annual military assistance in $300 million, including the provision of lethal weapons," the message said.

Arakhamia said that Ukraine continues to make efforts to deepen its participation in the Euro-Atlantic Alliance.

"Over the past two years, the Ukrainian parliament has taken noticeable steps to implement reforms that promote democratic processes, fight corruption and bring our Armed Forces in line with NATO standards," Arakhamia said.

The chairman of the Servant of the People faction also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian authorities are intensifying the dialogue on Crimea with the help of the Crimean Platform initiative, and called on the U.S. side and all international partners to join the dialogue.