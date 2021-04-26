Ukraine records 5,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past day, with 6,910 recoveries – Stepanov

In Ukraine, as of Monday morning, 5,062 new cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded, 6,910 people reported as recovered, while 195 patients died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 5,062 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of April 26, 2021. In particular, 221 children and 54 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 2,061 people have been hospitalized, 195 people died, and 6,910 people recovered," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Monday morning.