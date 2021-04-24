YouTube blocks ZIK, 112.Ukraine, NewsOne channels

ZIK, 112.Ukraine and NewsOne channels have been blocked on YouTube video hosting in Ukraine.

Channels are displayed in the service search, but the content is not available for viewing.

As reported, in February 2021, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine sent to YouTube the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on sanctions against NewsOne, ZIK, and 112.Ukraine TV channels with a request to close their pages on YouTube.

Earlier, on February 2, 2021, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the introduction of sanctions against MP of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Taras Kozak, as well as eight limited liability companies. The sanctions in fact locked operations of three TV channels – 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK affiliated with one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk.