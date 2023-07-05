Grain corridor blocked from June 29 – JCC

The latest inspections of vessels entering the grain corridor were recorded on June 28: they were the Turkish bulk carrier TQ Samsun and TK Majestic under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis bound for the port of Odesa, according to the website of the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC).

According to it, two inspections were carried out for outbound vessels in July: on July 4, dry-cargo vessel Akdeniz M with 30,000 tonnes of wheat to Turkey from Odesa, and on July 2, dry-cargo vessel Agapi S with 55,880 tonnes of corn to the Netherlands from the port Chornomorsk.

Taking into account the published data, currently in the grain corridor seven more vessels have already left the Ukrainian ports Odesa and Chornomorsk with food (three of them bound for China and one each for India, Turkey, Djibouti and France), and three more are under loading or coming to be loaded.

Earlier, the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine reported that, due to the actions of the Russian side, since June 26, the JCC has not issued permits to join the Black Sea Grain Initiative to any new dry cargo vessel out of 29 that have submitted applications. The information about the suspension of the expansion of the corridor since June 26 was confirmed by the UN. If the new vessels fail to participate in the initiative, "millions of tonnes of food will be stuck in the ports" until July 17, when the deal expires, the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development said.

In total, according to the JCC, during the operation of the grain corridor from the beginning of August, 32.8 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported from Ukraine, including 16.81 million tonnes of corn, 8.91 million tonnes of wheat, 1.86 million tonnes of sunflower meal, 1.65 million tonnes of sunflower oil, 1.27 million tonnes of barley, 0.99 million tonnes of rapeseed and 0.80 million tonnes of soybeans.

A total of 1,001 vessels left Ukrainian ports, including five in July, 38 in June, 33 in May, and 64 in April, while the peak was recorded in September-October last year – 178 and 180 s vessels hips, respectively. At the same time, since the beginning of May, the deepest Ukrainian port, Pivdenny, has been removed from the grain deal due to the position of the Russian side.

The number of inbound inspections in June fell to 22 from 40 in May, 54 in April, and 89 in March, although there were 186 in September last year.

As a result, exports in June amounted to 2.02 million tonnes and in May - 1.33 million tonnes, compared with 2.79 million tonnes in April and 3.93 million tonnes in March.