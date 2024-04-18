Facts

Polish farmers resume blocking roads at Krakovets and Shehyni BCPs – State Border Guard Service

Polish farmers have resumed blocking traffic at the Korczowa-Krakovets and Medyka-Shehyni border crossing points (BCPs), as reported by Ukraine's State Border Guard Service on its Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

"Participants in the protest in Poland resorted to such actions today after 09:00. At the Krakovets BCP, the movement of freight vehicles heading towards Ukraine is restricted, while at the Shehyni BCP, both exit and entry from Poland are affected. According to available information, the protesters plan to block traffic in Krakovets until 9:00 on April 20 and in Shehyni until 9:00 on April 19," the border guard service said.

According to the border guard service, Thursday morning saw approximately 1,500 trucks waiting to proceed towards Ukraine in queues on the Polish side. No disruptions are expected for passenger cars and buses.

