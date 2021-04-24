Reznikov: Putin's offer to Zelensky to meet with 'heads' of ORDLO means their actual recognition by Russia, its withdrawal from Minsk agreements

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said that the proposal voiced by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to meet for resolving the situation in Donbas with the "heads" of the self-proclaimed so-called "DPR" and "LPR" mean their de facto recognition by Russia and its withdrawal from the Minsk agreements.

"According to international law, the proposal that we heard from the President of Russia is the official recognition of two quasi-formations of the occupation regime with the corresponding names 'DPR' and 'LPR.' This is, in fact, a withdrawal from the Minsk agreements, because there is no such concept in the Minsk agreements. There are the concepts of ORDLO of Ukraine. It is important to analyze both in the Normandy format and in the OSCE," Reznikov said on the air of the Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) program on the Ukraina TV channel on Friday, April 23.

As reported, Putin expressed his readiness to discuss bilateral relations with the President of Ukraine in Moscow, and in order to solve the problems of Donbas, he invited him to meet with the self-proclaimed heads of ORDLO.